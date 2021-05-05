Ursuline Sister Colette Kraemer, an educator, died May 3

Ursuline Sister of Louisville Colette Kraemer, a teacher and former member of Ursuline leadership, died May 3 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was 89 and had celebrated her 70th year as an Ursuline Sister in 2020.

Sister Kraemer, a native of Louisville, served as a teacher for more than 30 years at schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville, including St. George, St. Martin, Sacred Heart Model School, Angela Merici High School and Sacred Heart Academy. She led the drama club in producing 14 plays at Angela Merici.

She served for a decade as the director of mission effectiveness — from 1997 to 2007 — for Sacred Heart Schools. And she served two consecutive terms on the Ursuline Sisters’ leadership team, from 1988 to 1996.

She also served on several boards, was inducted in 2009 into the Holy Cross High School Hall of Fame (which was created with the merger of Angela Merici and Bishop David high schools in 1984) and received the Sacred Heart Schools’ Francesconi Award of Integrity in 2006.

She is survived by a sister-in-law Reba E. Kraemer of Charleston, S.C., nieces, nephews and her Ursuline community.

Visitation will be held May 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Ursuline Motherhouse Library with a vigil at 5 p.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel on May 11 followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Masks are required and capacity is limited.

The Mass will be live-streamed on the Ursuline Sisters’ Facebook page.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, Mission Advancement Office, 3115 Lexington Road, Louisville, Ky., 40206.