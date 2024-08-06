Unity in country, church is ‘an elusive enterprise’ that requires attention, cardinal says

By Catherine Buckler, OSV News

WASHINGTON — Celebrating an Aug. 3 Mass for the Outreach 2024 LGBTQ Catholic Ministry Conference at Georgetown University, Cardinal Wilton D. Gregory of Washington stressed the need for sincere dialogue in seeking unity in the Catholic Church.

“In many respects, you are engaging in an act of synodality — the vision and invitation proposed by Pope Francis that sincerely and openly speaking and listening to one another under the light and guidance of the Holy Spirit is the way that the church grows in perfection,” Cardinal Gregory said in his homily at the Mass, which was celebrated at the university’s Dahlgren Chapel of the Sacred Heart.

The annual Outreach conference, held Aug. 2-4 this year, brings together Catholics who identify as LGBTQ and supporters of their community. According to the conference’s website, the gathering aims to “build community, share best practices and worship together.”

The cardinal praised Outreach conference attendees for their willingness to engage in discussions at a challenging time for the Catholic Church and the United States.

“The increase in violence, the forfeiture of civility in public discourse, the disavowal of once well-known hallowed values can be found in both institutions. You nonetheless gather now for dialogue at this moment in time, and your willingness to engage in sincere dialogue is itself a welcome source of hopefulness,” Cardinal Gregory said.

Reflecting on the Gospel reading at Mass, Washington’s archbishop said, “John the Evangelist reminds us that unity, being joined with each other, is a goal to be achieved, and it remains a sign that Christ himself is there in our midst urging us to reflect the unity that he shares uniquely with his father and invites us to share with him.”

Cardinal Gregory said the need for unity in the U.S. and in the Catholic Church is “an elusive enterprise” that requires attention.

“Our national unity needs constant attention as does the unity of our church,” he said, adding, “Unity does not mean uniformity or sameness of opinion in heart and mind. There is a word that we frequently use to describe the spiritual connectedness that must be the goal of our Catholic Church: communion.”

Cardinal Gregory praised the Outreach conference for being “dedicated to the pursuit of our becoming a more inclusive family of faith — welcoming others in spite of our differences. Occasionally, we may find it difficult as Catholics and as Americans to achieve such a state of being together harmoniously. Needless to say, such unity must remain a goal and a desire for both institutions — an aspiration that we must strive to achieve and to value. This gathering is an opportunity for people to listen to one another in love — knowing full well that we might see another’s position as difficult to understand and to accept.”

Concluding his homily, the cardinal said, “The presence and the pastoral needs of our LGBTQ sisters and brothers may often be viewed as a volatile topic, but they must be faced with sincerity and genuine compassion. I pray that this conference advance that goal and make us a stronger, holier, and more welcoming church and nation.”

Michael O’Loughlin, Outreach’s executive director, told the Catholic Standard, the newspaper for the Archdiocese of Washington, that the event seeks to build awareness and bring together members of a community who want to practice their faith.

“People don’t always see the desire of LGBTQ Catholics who really want to be involved in the Church, who love practicing their faith. It’s often presented through a culture war lens, and I think the Outreach conference shows another side of things where there’s just another group of faithful Catholics who really want to practice their faith,” he said. “When they are given these spaces that affirm who they are, their gifts really come through, and the church is better off for it.”

O’Loughlin said last year’s conference had 250 attendees, and this year 350 joined the gathering. He said the breakdown of those interested in the discussions included Catholics who identify as LGBTQ, family members of Catholics identifying as LGBTQ, and educators and clergy who work alongside them. He added there have been discussions of offering Outreach events regionally.

“We were honored to have Cardinal Gregory here with us. We have had bishops attend in the past. Cardinal Gregory is our first cardinal to be with us during the conference,” O’Loughlin said. “Just his words of welcome were very meaningful to folks in the chapel. I had a chance to talk to some people after and just his presence and his warm words were really meaningful to folks.”

While he believes progress can already be seen with LGBTQ members and the church at events like Outreach, O’Loughlin said he would like to see the church foster more welcoming spaces for the community in the future.