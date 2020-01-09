Two priests receive new pastoral appointments

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz has made the following appointments:

Father Michael O. Ajayi has been named pastor of Emmanuel Church in Albany, Ky., and of Holy Cross Church in Burkesville, Ky, effective Jan. 7.

Father Ajayi was born in Nigeria and studied at the University of Ibadan and at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Major Seminary in Ibadan, Nigeria.

He was ordained in the Osogbo Diocese in Nigeria on Jan. 6, 1999. Father Ajayi served in five parishes in Osun State, Nigeria.

He arrived in the Archdiocese of Louisville in January of 2019. He resided at St. Joseph Church while doing a clinical pastoral education program and served as a chaplain at University of Louisville Hospital.

Father Robert L. Stuempel was appointed administrator pro-tempore of St. Athanasius Church, effective Jan. 4.

Father Stuempel has served as pastor of St. Lawrence Church, St. Michael Church in Fairfield, Ky., All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., and St. Bernard Church. Father Stuempel also served as associate pastor of St. Leonard, Holy Trinity, St. Edward, Holy Family, St. Pius X and St. Albert the Great churches.

Father Stuempel was ordained on May 24, 1975.