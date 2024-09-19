Youth

Twenty-two students named National Merit Semifinalists

Twenty-two students who attend Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named semifinalists in the 2025 National Merit Scholarship Program by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Scholarship winners will be announced in the spring.

The semifinalists are:

  • Assumption High School — Alissa Gates.
  • Holy Cross — Ryan Britz.
  • Sacred Heart Academy — Allison Conliffe.
  • St. Xavier High School — Benjamin Blackford, Alexander Craddock, Jackson Duthie, Beckett Galloway, Rocco Gandolfo, Chadwick McTighe, Jackson Price, John Rousseau, Carter Ruml, William Spohn, Lincoln Staab, Mason Steele, Alexander Thiesing, Hayden Vermost and Patrick Wright.
  • Trinity High School — Liam Amick, Jason Bui, Hayden Deitz, Joseph Geddie and John Meiners.
