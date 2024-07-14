Trump ‘Fine’ After Bullet Graze But Alleged Shooter, Rally Bystander Dead; Pittsburgh’s Bishop Zubik Calls For Prayers ‘For Healing And Peace’

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, with blood on his face, is assisted by guards after shots were fired during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. A local prosecutor says the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead. (OSV News photo/Brendan McDermid, Reuters)

By KATE SCANLON

Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania, after shots were fired July 13.

Agents surrounded Trump and escorted him into his motorcade after a series of popping sounds later confirmed by law enforcement to be gunshots rang out around 6:15 p.m. ET. Blood was visible on Trump’s face and ear as he paused to pump his fist at supporters before he was escorted off stage.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said in a statement shortly after the incident that “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

In a message on his social media platform Truth Social posted less than three hours after the incident, Trump wrote that, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”

Trump thanked the Secret Service and other law enforcement agents “for their rapid response on the shooting.”

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement, “During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.”

“US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased,” Guglielmi said. “US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.”

Richard Goldinger, Butler County district attorney, had earlier told multiple media outlets that an audience member was killed and so was the shooter, and that another person is in serious condition. In his post, Trump extended his condolences to the family of the rally attendee who was killed.

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Shapiro added he has been briefed on the situation, and that state police “are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, said in a statement that he has been briefed on the incident and was “grateful to hear” that Trump is “safe and doing well.”

“I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said. “Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden said in live remarks that he had tried to reach out personally to Trump, who was still at a medical facility, and that he would attempt to do so again.

Bishop David A. Zubik of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Butler, said in a statement, “We are deeply shocked by news reports of the shooting at a political rally for former President Trump right across the street from one of our churches in Butler County.”

“We are grateful for the swift actions of the Secret Service and our local first responders,” Bishop Zubik said. “Let us join together in prayer for the health and safety of all, for healing and peace, and for an end to this climate of violence in our world. May God guide and protect us all.”

Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the U.S. Archdiocese for the Military Services, the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said in a statement, “Together with my brother bishops, we condemn political violence, and we offer our prayers for President Trump, and those who were killed or injured.”

“We also pray for our country and for an end to political violence, which is never a solution to political disagreements,” Archbishop Broglio said. “We ask all people of goodwill to join us in praying for peace in our country. Mary, Mother of God and Patroness of the Americas, pray for us.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle made statements condemning violence and offering their prayers for Trump. Former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama issued statements condemning political violence, thanking law enforcement and wishing Trump a quick recovery.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., wrote on X, “Praying for President Donald Trump.”

Scalise, who is Catholic, was severely wounded in a mass shooting at a congressional baseball practice in 2017. He was shot in the hip, and the bullet ruptured several organs, requiring multiple surgeries. Scalise has regained some mobility in the years following the attack.

“There is never any place for political violence,” added Scalise, the U.S. House of Representatives’ majority leader.