Trinity president to step down in 2025

Trinity High School’s Dr. Robert Mullen, who has led the boys school since 2000, will step down as its president in June of 2025.

He won’t go far though; he intends to serve as the school’s new vice president for mission and concentrate on fundraising, said a press release from the school.

“Rob has dedicated his entire professional life to Trinity,” Joe Landenwich, chair of the Trinity High School Foundation Board, said in the release. “He has kept our mission in the forefront with steady, purposeful and forward-thinking leadership. And for that, we are forever grateful.”

The Catholic school with more than 1,250 students has begun a search for its third president and expects to conclude the search by early 2025.

Mullen has spent the majority of his life — in one way or another — in Trinity’s halls. He graduated from the school in 1977 and returned to Trinity just five years later, serving in various teaching and administrative positions for the last 42 years. He is the fifth leader of the school and its second president, a position created in 1994.

Reflecting on his time at Trinity, Mullen said, “I am most proud of the way we live the charge given us by Archbishop (John A.) Floersh in 1953.

“That is, to enroll the broadest possible range of students, those with a wide array of academic strengths and challenges while helping each of them find success,” he said. “In our thinking, this is the absolute best reflection of what it means to be a Catholic school.”

Mike Paradis, chair of the Trinity School Board, praised Mullen’s service to Trinity.

“Under Rob’s tenure, Trinity is on the strongest footing possible academically, financially and operationally. That is perhaps the most important point as we discuss Rob’s time as president, and as we begin the transition.”

Offering four examples, Paradis said:

“We have consistently raised the bar academically, while also retaining the inclusive nature for which Trinity is known.”

“See our campus renaissance, including land and facility acquisitions, modernization of existing facilities, and numerous new construction projects.”

“There has been a professionalization of many policies and procedures that will serve us for a long time.”

“There has been an increased focus on student health and well-being, such as in our adoption of the House System and implementation of drug and alcohol testing.”

Trinity’s house system carves its large student body into smaller communities of students — mixing students from every grade and academic level. The houses are named for saints and other beloved Catholics, including St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Thomas Merton and Venerable Pierre Toussaint.

In 2015, the school instituted a mandatory drug and alcohol testing policy for students. Two years into that program, the school had already tracked a decrease in positive tests, from 4% to 3%.

At the time, Mullen told The Record that the program wasn’t created in response to a crisis or meant to be punitive; instead, it was based on science and a desire to see students healthy, an extension of its mission to “form ‘men of faith and men of character.’ ”

Paradis said that Trinity is well-positioned for a transition in leadership, noting that both its school board and its foundation board have made succession part of their long-term strategic planning.

“Rob has played a role in our preparation,” Paradis said. “He wanted to ensure that upon his decision to step down the school was on the strongest footing possible academically, financially and operationally. Thankfully, that is where we are today.”

The search committee consists of members of the school board and the foundation board. Paradis emphasized that the committee “will seek input from a wide range of stakeholders regarding the most important qualities of the next president.”

“Fortunately, with our good planning for this change in leadership, we can conduct a thorough and successful search,” Paradis said. “We all agree that we seek a strategic thinker and collaborative leader who can continue to drive the school forward while protecting our legacy and maintaining our Catholic character, which is primary.”

Mullen said he has a key piece of advice for his successor: “Rely on others.”

“I have been surrounded by trusting parents, dedicated teachers and staff members, loyal alumni, generous volunteers and donors, and spirited students,” he said. “I look forward to joining my colleagues in assisting my successor in our mission to form men of faith and men of character who are well-prepared to make a difference in our world.”