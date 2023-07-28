Trinity journalism students win awards in local contest 

Trinity High School journalism students won awards in the Society of Professional Journalists Louisville Pro Chapter 2023 Metro Journalism Contest. Work published by Trinity’s ECHO staff was judged in the student division.

Chris Raymer’s story titled “No ResT for the Rocks When It Comes to Campus Projects” placed second for Best News Story.

Robby Durning placed third in Column Writing for his entry, “A Walk Among the Trees.”

In News/Feature Photography, Matthew Craven took third for “NHS Rocks Lend Helping Hands at Roby Track and Field Games.”

In Sports Photography Roberto Baquerizo took third for “9-0 Soccer Rocks Face Waggener Next.”

The awards were presented during the SPJ’s annual awards dinner July 13.