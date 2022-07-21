Trinity High School’s counseling department chair Lucia Simpson was awarded the Edward M. Shaughnessy III Serving All God’s Children Award during the 20th annual Education Law Symposium July 9.

The symposium, co-sponsored by the National Catholic Education Association and Loyola Marymount University’s Center for Catholic Education, was held at the Brown Hotel in Louisville July 7-10.

Simpson began teaching English at Trinity in 2002. She joined the counseling department in 2008 and became the traditional program counselor in 2011.

Trinity principal Dr. Dan Zoeller said the school’s traditional program has been “recognized locally and nationally for its inclusive approach with students who have learning differences,” according to an announcement from the school. He said that success wouldn’t have been possible without Simpson’s “passion and know-how.”

Simpson helped develop and coordinate ACCOMMODATE, an annual college fair event for area Catholic school students looking for universities that offer special programs for students with learning differences, the announcement said.

Zoeller called Simpson a “consummate professional” held in high esteem by the faculty, which “is more compassionate and aware thanks to her determined and focused devotion to the students who need us most.”