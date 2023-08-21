Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins Sept. 19

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program for individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.

The program will train people to provide pastoral care to those who are homebound or in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, on consecutive Tuesdays starting Sept. 19 and ending Oct. 24. The course will include the following topics:

Introduction to pastoral care.

Pastoral communication skills.

Prayer.

Understanding loss and grief.

Self-awareness and boundaries.

Taking communion to the sick and homebound.

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Sanchez in the Family and Life Ministries Office, at 636-0296, ext. 1211, or ssanchez@archlou.org.