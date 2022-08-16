Training program for pastoral care to the sick begins Sept. 15

The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program to prepare individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick.

The program will train people to provide pastoral care to the homebound and those in hospitals or nursing homes.

The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, on consecutive Thursdays starting Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 20. The course will include the following topics:

Introduction to pastoral care

Pastoral communication skills

Prayer

Understanding loss and grief

Self-awareness and boundaries

Taking communion to the sick and homebound

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Denise Puckett, a family services project coordinator in the Family and Life Ministries Office, at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dpuckett@archlou.org.