The Archdiocese of Louisville Family Ministries Office is offering a six-session training program to prepare individuals interested in providing pastoral care to the sick who are homebound, in hospitals or nursing homes.

“There are some particular skills that are helpful when visiting someone who is sick,” said Denise Puckett, who serves as the family services project coordinator. “How to be present with them, how to communicate with them and how to pray with them.”

This training course will cover those skills and more, she said.

The classes will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Spirituality Center at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Rd., on consecutive Thursdays starting Aug. 26 and ending Sept. 30. The course will include the following topics:

Introduction to pastoral care

Pastoral communication skills

Prayer

Understanding loss and grief

Self-awareness and boundaries

Taking communion to the sick and homebound

Puckett said the ministry to the sick and homebound has become more necessary during the pandemic.

“We’ve noticed this past year that there’s a sense of isolation and loss, of not being able to have that human contact and connection that’s so needed in the most vulnerable time of their life.”

Participants may attend any or all sessions. The cost is $10 per session. For more information or to register, contact Puckett at 636-0296, ext. 1268, or dpuckett@archlou.org.