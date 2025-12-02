Thirteen Dominican Sisters of Peace celebrate jubilees

Thirteen Dominican Sisters of Peace from the Archdiocese of Louisville are celebrating jubilees this year.



75 years

Sister Veronica Colahan, OP

Sister Corina Padilla, OP



70 years

Sister Helen Cahill, OP

Sister Ann Daylor, OP

Sister Patricia Rae McNamara, OP

Sister Martha McNulty, OP



65 years

Sister Juanita Carrigan, OP

Sister Mary Christoffel, OP

Sister Lourdette Gangemi, OP

Sister Julia Grey, OP

Sister Clara Hoang Luu, OP

Sister Shaw-Cote, OP



60 years

Sister Rene Weeks, OP

The Dominican Sisters of Peace congregation was formed by the merger of seven Dominican communities on Easter Sunday of 2009. The Dominican Sisters of St. Catharine, Ky., were part of the merger.