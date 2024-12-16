The Record offers monthly newsletter in Spanish

The Record distributes a monthly Spanish-language newsletter to highlight local news and events in the Archdiocese of Louisville, as well as national and international news.

The e-newsletter, called Vida Católica, is emailed directly to everyone who signs up.

People who already receive a monthly newsletter from the Office of Hispanic Ministry will also receive The Record’s email. The office’s newsletter, which shares information about formation programs and other events, will continue, too.

The next issue of the Vida Católica e-newsletter will be sent on Dec. 20. To subscribe for free, visit shorturl.at/4Tczf.

Follow The Record on Instagram @recordarchlou and on Facebook @The Record-Archdiocese of Louisville. To sign up for the weekly English e-newsletter, visit shorturl.at/101IR.