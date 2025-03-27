The Good Steward — Welcoming strangers is not optional

Daniel Conway

The Catholic Church in the United States has been advocating immigration reform for decades by teaching the principles of human dignity and social justice that should underlie our country’s policies.

In addition, Catholic organizations have worked tirelessly to welcome individuals and families who come to the United States seeking a better, safer and more productive future.

The bishops seek to create a world where immigrants, refugees, migrants and people on the move are treated with dignity, respect, welcome and belonging. To achieve this, Catholic organizations must work with the government officials who enforce our laws.

Unfortunately, this is difficult when our country’s immigration system is broken.

In May 2007, Miami Archbishop Thomas G. Wenski, then Bishop of Orlando, testified on this subject before Congress. He said:

“As providers of pastoral and social services to immigrants throughout the nation, we in the Catholic Church witness the human consequences of a broken immigration system every day in our parishes, social service programs, hospitals, and schools. Families are divided, migrant workers are exploited and abused, and human beings unnecessarily die in the American desert. As a participant in the public debate, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has attempted to point out the human suffering that occurs in our country each day as a result of an immigration system that lacks due process protections and fails to provide the legal status and legal avenues needed to protect immigrants from exploitation.”

Sovereign nations have the right to control their borders. At the same time, the bishops have consistently advocated for policies that defend the dignity and human rights of migrating people.

Last month, responding to a question about the deportation of undocumented immigrants, Archbishop Wenski said, “They do have the prudential judgment to enforce, and it’s their obligation to enforce the laws of the land. How they do it or the spirit in which they do it should be one that promotes the common good and does not create more harm than good in the process of implementing the laws.”

In a joint statement released on Dec. 28, 2024, the Catholic bishops of Kentucky and Tennessee said:

“The Church recognizes the right of individuals to migrate to sustain their lives and the lives of their family members. The Church also recognizes the responsibility of nations to control their borders and create migration policies. However, the Church teaches that this right is not unlimited and must be exercised with respect for the human dignity of each person and the common good.”

As long as there are people in need of pastoral care, Catholic dioceses, parishes, schools, hospitals and other service providers will be there for them.

“Welcoming the stranger” is not optional. It is an essential requirement of the mandate we have been given by our Lord Jesus Christ.

Dan Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.