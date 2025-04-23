The Good Steward — The joy of giving

Daniel Conway

Stewardship is a concept that is frequently misunderstood. Contrary to popular belief, stewardship is not fundraising or the Sunday collection. It is not a program sponsored by a parish or diocese designed to encourage the giving of “time, talent and treasure.” And finally, stewardship is not tithing (giving 10 percent of income to the church or charities).

These are all good things, and many of them can be expressions of stewardship, but they are not what stewardship is. So, what is stewardship?

Stewardship is a practical form of spirituality. It is a way of following Jesus and living the Gospel that requires discipline, commitment and a willingness to give generously of ourselves.

A Christian steward is one who acknowledges that God is the rightful owner and the true giver of all things (spiritual and material). Stewards freely admit that everything they have, and everything they are, is a gift that they have received from a good and gracious God.

In 1992, the American bishops described a Christian steward as “One who receives God’s gifts gratefully, cherishes and tends them in a responsible and accountable manner, shares them generously with others, and returns them to the Lord with increase.”

We can’t be good stewards if we are bitter, resentful or constantly complaining about the wrongs done to us or all the things we don’t have. Saying “thank you” changes our perspective. Gratitude improves our attitude.

A good steward accepts responsibility for taking care of the gifts he or she has been given. True accountability is an active virtue. It requires honesty, integrity and the willingness to disclose information about what we have done, or failed to do, with our material and spiritual gifts.

If we are truly grateful, we will want to share our gifts with others. If we are really taking responsibility for our thoughts, beliefs and actions as a Christian, we won’t want to selfishly hold anything back. Everything belongs to God, and God has given these material and spiritual gifts to us to take care of them, and to share them generously with others

We are called to grow God’s gifts, to give back more than we were given to begin with. God gave us brains to develop and use. We also received emotions, talents and skills that can either be neglected and ignored or matured for our own good and the good of others.

When we stand before the Lord at the gates of heaven, his question will be: “What did you do with all the gifts I gave you?” Can we honestly say that we took what we were given, developed it, and shared it gratefully and generously with others?

Almsgiving — charitable giving to those who are poor — is a particular expression of Christian stewardship. The more we practice almsgiving, the more we experience the joy of giving.

As pilgrims of hope, let’s share joyfully and generously all the gifts that God has given us.

Dan Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.