The Good Steward — Practical steps toward peace

Daniel Conway

Each new year, we give expression to our desire for peace. And yet, every year gives witness to the absence of peace — in our hearts, in families and communities, and among warring nations of the world. Sadly, there is very little peace. Instead, there is jealousy, hatred, enmity, resistance, intolerance and all-out war. Surely there is something we can do to break the vicious cycle of violence and aggression that each new year must contend with despite our sincere longing for peace.

How do ordinary people contribute to the vitally important, but very complex, work of building peace? Here are five simple steps that are suggested as a roadmap for peacemaking:

First, we should all pray for peace. Our prayer should be fervent, frequent and attentive to God’s Word. If peace is really important to us, we will take the time to pray for it — entrusting to our Lord the things that prevent us from being at peace with one another.

Second, we should make sure that we are fully informed about the political, economic, social and moral issues that are at stake in every conflict among individuals and groups. We should not rely solely on familiar sources but should try to get fresh, even opposing, points of view so that we can fully understand the people we disagree with, and, where appropriate, adjust our positions.

Third, we should be proactive in urging elected officials (and other influential people in the media, in business, in the Church and in society) to make whatever changes are necessary to achieve peaceful solutions to serious problems. We should not be quiet or passive when it comes to holding our leaders accountable for creating opportunities for peace with justice and mercy.

Fourth, we must practice what we preach. There will be no lasting peace in our world until each of us learns to set aside our differences — large and small — and to forgive one another for the real or perceived injuries we have suffered. Unless each of us learns repeatedly to “let go” of resentments and grievances, we will never experience true peace.

And finally, we should ask our Blessed Mother Mary, Queen of Peace, to intercede for us — and all her children the world over — and to help us build a better world. Mary is the ultimate peacemaker. She lived the Beatitudes in all humility and simplicity, and she can show us the way to build peace in her Son’s name. She has repeatedly asked us to pray the rosary in order to promote peace in our world. If everyone did as Mary asked, what a difference it would make!

These five steps can serve as a roadmap for peacemaking throughout the new year. We are not so naïve that we think taking these steps will affect an immediate ceasefire in the Holy Land, Ukraine or other regions of the world. And yet, we do believe in miracles. Why not give these steps a try?