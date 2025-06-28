The Good Steward — A good and faithful steward

Daniel Conway

In their 1992 pastoral letter, “Stewardship: A Disciple’s Response,” the Bishops of the United States define a Christian steward as: “One who receives God’s gifts gratefully, cherishes and tends them in a responsible and accountable manner, shares them generously with others, and returns God’s gifts to the Lord with increase.”

On May 28, 2025, the church lost a good and faithful steward. Michael E. Nabicht, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away at the age of 82, following a long and distinguished career in communications media, affective education and the religious formation of children, youth and adults.

Mike Nabicht was a man of the church who was taught to be a critical thinker and a creative artist. A loyal Bellarmine University alumnus, Mike argued passionately about the things he believed in. And his commitment to the education and formation of the whole person — mind, body, and spirit — shaped his work on behalf of Catholic parishes, schools and religious communities throughout the United States and beyond.

In 1981, Mike was given the cherished opportunity to spend time with Saint Teresa of Calcutta and document her work among the poorest of the poor in India. The film, “A Work of Love,” received a CINE Golden Eagle Award in 1984, and Mike considered it the spiritual foundation for the works of love that he was privileged to do for many years afterward.

Mike’s wife, Mary Jane (Englert) describes him perfectly: “He was a kind, loving, wise, well-informed, and politically astute student of the world.” If he disagreed with someone, Mike would say so — politely, with genuine respect and with an uncommon willingness to listen attentively to opposing points of view. Mike spoke out against clericalism and anything he regarded as “triumphalism” in the Church. At the same time, he developed deep and lasting friendships with priests and members of religious communities whom he believed had given themselves wholeheartedly and humbly to the service of God’s people.

Although originally from South Bend, Ind., Mike fell in love with the city of Louisville and its Catholic archdiocese. He found here a cultural richness and spiritual vitality that warmly embraced his belief in family life, friendship and neighborly goodness. He once said, “People who move into Louisville from other parts of the country never really leave here even if they are transferred to a different city for work or for personal reasons.” Mike was a Louisvillian through and through. No matter where in the world he traveled, his heart and his home remained in this local church with Mary Jane, their family and their many friends.

Michael E. Nabicht was a responsible steward of his God-given gifts and talents. He was deeply grateful, and he shared his gifts unselfishly. His joy-filled farewell Mass at St. Boniface Church was a tribute to his good and faithful stewardship.

Dan Conway, a member of Holy Trinity Church, is a writer, consultant and stewardship educator.