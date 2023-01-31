Symposium on racism set for March 1

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry (OMM) will host a symposium on racism March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Flaget Center, 1935 Lewiston Dr.

Parishioners, church leaders and archdiocesan staff are invited to attend.

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre will begin the day with prayer and an introduction. The symposium will include presentations by Father John Judie, a retired priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville; Sister Anita Baird of the Society of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary; and Franciscan Father Daniel Horan, author of “A White Catholic’s Guide to Racism and Privilege.”

The symposium aims to answer the question, “How can our church be a more active and proactive voice” in addressing the issue of racism, said Janice Mulligan, associative director of the OMM.

Participants will have the opportunity to discuss and reflect on ways to address racism.

The cost is $40, which includes a light breakfast and lunch. The registration deadline is Feb. 17. For more information or to register, call the OMM at 471-2146 or email omm@archlou.org.