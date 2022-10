Students at Holy Trinity School collected 1,500 books for their peers in Letcher County, Ky., which was damaged by flooding in July. Holy Trinity collaborated with Sharron Hilbrecht, a teacher at Holy Cross High School, to have the books delivered to the Letcher County Public Schools Oct. 13. Hillbrecht delivered 3,000 books, including 1,500 she collected.

Schools and libraries in Letcher County lost about 50,000 books during the flood, according to Holy Trinity.