Students rally for choice

Students from Notre Dame Academy were among those who rallied at the state capitol Jan. 25 in support of school choice. Kentucky’s bishops support amending the state’s constitution to pave the way for school choice through a ballot referendum. Access to educational option is a justice issue, according to the Catholic Conference of Kentucky’s director Jason Hall. “People with financial means already have choices; we’d like to extend that choice to people without financial means,” he said in a recent interview. (Photos Special to The Record)