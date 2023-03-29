Students participate in interactive Stations of the Cross

The 12th station included depictions of Jesus dying on the cross and a teacher reading the station aloud. Students prayed and considered the way their peers drew the scene. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Our Lady of Lourdes School students and faculty prayed the Stations of the Cross in a new way this year, mixing art with technology.

Each station included drawings and coloring pages completed by the students, as well as a QR code that opened a video showing a teacher or staff member reading the station aloud.

Deanna Askin, the school learning coordinator, said having students draw and color the stations got them more involved and gave them the chance to interpret the scenes themselves.

“We’ve done the stations before but they were more traditional,” Askin said. “In church, standing, kneeling, one person reading. This is more interactive.”

Our Lady of Lourdes School students considered the sixth Station of the Cross March 23. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

The way the stations were set up also got the students moving. From the cafeteria to classrooms, the math lab to the library, in the church gathering space and outdoor prayer garden, students traveled across campus to hear and see the Stations of the Cross.

Julie Motiff, a third-grade teacher who led one group of students, said praying the stations in this way was “wonderful.”

“It meant more to them because they were part of it,” she said. “They could see different interpretations and were very interested in the pictures. It was special and meaningful.”

Our Lady of Lourdes School students drew or colored the Stations of the Cross to create each station. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)

Thomas Barz, a seventh-grader, scanned a QR code at the 14th station while third-grader Vivian Tronzo looked at the student artwork depicting the station. (Record Photo by Kayla Bennett)