Students learn about saddlebred horses

St. James School eighth-grader Trenton Brooks held the reigns of one saddlebred horse during a field trip to Lead Way Farm in Simpsonville, Ky., May 22. Andre Van Schalkwyk, farm owner and trainer, looked on. (Photo Special to The Record)

Eighth-graders from St. James School in the Highlands took a field trip to Lead Way Farm in Simpsonville, Ky., in late May. The students were studying Kentucky agriculture and Bluegrass culture in their history class.

The trip provided an opportunity for them to learn about the Saddlebred horse, known as the “Horse America Made,” according to an announcement from the school. Saddlebreds descended from horses bred around the time of the American Revolution. The eighth-graders also took turns riding in a saddlebred buggy.

The students were accompanied by their history teacher and their principal Gregg Boehmer, who is a competitive saddlebred rider.