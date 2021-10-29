A group of students from St. Martha and St. Stephen Martyr schools collected more than 1,300 items, including socks, hats, gloves and toiletries, for men served by the St. John Center, which serves homeless men.

The students made flyers as well as a video they posted on social media asking for donations. During the drive, the students did research on homelessness. They learned that two major causes of homelessness are unemployment and mental illness. The students also learned that the homeless population includes families and some veterans, according to Joyce Curry, a retired St. Stephen Martyr teacher who coordinated the project.