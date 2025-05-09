Students awarded corporate-sponsored merit scholarships 

Three students who attend Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been named Corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Allison Conliffe of Sacred Heart Academy won a National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship.

Alexander Thiesing of St. Xavier High School won a National Merit Rockwell Automation Scholarship.

Hayden Deitz of Trinity High School won a National Merit James E. Casey Scholarship.

Corporate sponsors provide scholarships to “finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage,” according to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Additional scholarships will be announced in the coming weeks and months.