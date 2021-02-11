Stations of the Cross online will meditate on overcoming racism

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer a virtual “Stations of the Cross Lenten Prayer Journey: Overcoming Racism” on Fridays during Lent beginning on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

The program, which will be offered via Zoom, will use guided imagery and reflection to help participants prayerfully meditate on the sin of racism at each station of the cross. Participants will do so individually and will not be able to interact through discussion or chat.

For the meeting credentials and more information, call the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146.