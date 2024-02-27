Stations of the Cross online will meditate on overcoming racism

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Office of Multicultural Ministry will offer a virtual “Stations of the Cross Lenten Prayer Journey: Overcoming Racism” on Mondays during Lent at 3 p.m.

The program, which will be offered via Zoom, will use guided imagery and reflection to help participants prayerfully meditate on the sin of racism at each station of the cross. Participants will do so individually and will not be able to interact through discussion or chat.

“Individuals who have participated in the past, have found this experience to be a prayerful and moving addition to their Lenten practices,” according to an announcement from the office. Individuals may participate in any or all of the sessions. For the meeting credentials and more information, contact the Office of Multicultural Ministry at 471-2146 or jmulligan@archlou.org.