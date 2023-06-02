State champs receive accolades

Members of Sacred Heart Academy’s lacrosse team, which won the Kentucky Scholastic League state championship May 18, have received individual accolades. They are:

Norah Teff, Elizabeth Mueller and Molly Allen were named to the 1st-Team All-State. Evelyn Wickson, Kaelin Truman and Rosie Cobler were named to the 2nd-Team All-State.

Claire Russell, Charlotte Moore and Grace Moore were selected for the All-Tournament Team.

Sophia Reibel was named Defense Player of the Year. Norah Teff was named Goalie of the Year and Emerson Holthouser was named State Tournament MVP.