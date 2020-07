St. Xavier High School’s swimming and diving team has been recognized as the number two Dual Meet Program in the country by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (NISCA) for the 2019-2020 school year.

The team has won 56 state titles, according to a press release from the school. In addition, 20 St. Xavier graduates were recognized by the NISCA as 2019-2020 All-Americans.