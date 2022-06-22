Chad O’Shea, a graduate of the class of 1991, was inducted into St. Xavier High School’s Hall of Honors during a ceremony at the Audubon Country Club June 11.

O’Shea is a pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns. During his 20 seasons with the National Football League, O’Shea’s teams have won 12 division titles, five conference championships and three Super Bowls, according to a press release from St. Xavier.

While a student at St. Xavier, he played as a starting quarterback on the Tigers’ football team.