St. Xavier High School announces $2.5 million renovation project

An architectural rendering by JRA Architects shows what the inside of a science lab will look like following renovations on St. Xavier High School’s campus. The school announced it’s investing $2.5 million to renovate 20 classrooms and labs. (Architectural rendering by JRA Architects)

St. Xavier High School announced March 20 that it is investing $2.5 million to renovate classrooms and labs.

The science department’s classrooms and labs will undergo a complete renovation to “strengthen and expand its robust science curriculum,” said a press release from the school.

Additionally, the social studies department’s classrooms will be renovated. In total, 20 classrooms and labs will be updated, according to the release.

“I continue to be humbled by the dedication of our alumni and friends towards our programs, facilities and scholarship offerings,” said Paul Colistra, school president. “The Xaverian Brothers have left us this gift of unparalleled education, and we are committed to building on their legacy by taking our programs to the next level.”

The renovation projects align with St. Xavier’s strategic plan, which calls for the complete renovation of the school’s 65 classrooms, said the release.

Several financial gifts, including a $1 million donation from a benefactor, made the renovation projects possible, said the release.