St. Vincent de Paul Roses and Rosé fundraiser set for April 27

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul will host its seventh annual Roses & Rosé brunch April 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave.

Proceeds from the event benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s Domestic Violence Transitional Housing Program, which serves survivors and their families fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking.

The program assisted 101 families — more than 200 people, including 99 children — in the last fiscal year, said Mackenzie Greenwell, who serves as the agency’s senior events and development coordinator. The Catholic agency also helped some of those families find more stable housing, Greenwell said.

SVDP is also hosting a dinner for the families served by the housing program. It takes place a week after the Roses and Rosé event, and individuals in the community may sponsor the cost of one meal for those families when they purchase tickets to Roses and Rosé, Greenwell said.

Tickets to Roses and Rosé are $75 and may be purchased by visiting svdplou.maestroweb.com/.To learn more, contact Makenzie Greenwell at 272-2134 or mgreenwell@svdplou.org.