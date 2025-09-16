St. Vincent de Paul launches ‘Stock the Shelves’ initiative to meet need

Shelves in St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry are pictured in this file photo from 2022. (Record File Photo)

St. Vincent de Paul has launched “Stock the Shelves,” an initiative to help keep its pantry supplied with the most-needed items every month, according to an announcement.

The agency’s most-needed items for September and October include:

September — canned items packed in water, low sodium and without oils such as tuna and salmon, chicken or turkey, pork and beans and small and medium containers of peanut butter.

October — cooking essentials and basic spices, such as flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda, cooking oil, salt and pepper, broth or bouillon cubes, garlic powder, minced onions and oregano.

Ongoing needs include canned fruits and vegetables and personal care and hygiene products, including feminine products.



Items can be dropped off at the pantry, 415 E. St. Catherine St., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Items can also be purchased on Amazon or other retail stores and shipped directly to the agency. Contact Nicola Peck, volunteer engagement coordinator, at npeck@svdplou.org for information about online donations.