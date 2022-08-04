St. Vincent de Paul families displaced by fire

Twelve families were displaced after the de Paul Apartments caught fire the evening of Aug. 3, according to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which operates the apartment house on South Preston Street.

A press release from the society said everyone inside was able to exit safely.

“The Red Cross was contacted and came to support the families who have been displaced,” according to the release. “All families were fed and with the help of the Red Cross all were housed last night. Our hearts go out to the families who have been affected, and we will work to get all families more permanently housed as soon as possible.”

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul provides housing, food and support services for individuals and families in need.

DePaul Apartments provide “permanent supportive housing for 12 homeless families,” according to the society’s website, svdplou.org. “With guidance from a staff case manager, these resident families work to address specific goals and objectives designed to help them become self-sufficient.”

“We are accredited by the Council on Accreditation, in recognition of the professional, trauma-informed services we provide,” the release said.

