St. Thomas More Church, 6105 S. Third St., will celebrate the feast of St. Cecilia — observed Nov. 22 — by hosting the Louisville Chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians’ annual concert “St. Cecilia Sing” at 4 p.m. Nov. 21, the feast of Christ the King.

During the event, the parish’s recently installed Rodgers organ will be blessed and dedicated.

The digital organ, named the Xaverian Organ, is a gift to the St. Thomas More community from St. Xavier High School.

The organ was designed by St. Xavier’s late president Dr. Perry E. Sangalli, who was an organist and longtime member of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians, according to an announcement from Rick Knoop, a retired St. Xavier teacher. The organ was installed in the school’s auditorium in 1990.

A gathering with refreshments will take place following the concert and organ dedication. The community is invited to attend.