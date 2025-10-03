St. Thérèse Novena draws the devotion of people seeking healing

A St. Albert student crowned the St. Thérèse statue at the right of the altar during the opening procession of the Mass. A number of children processed with flowers to lay before the statue. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

A basket of petitions from the congregation was brought forward during Mass Oct. 1 and placed among roses at a St. Thérèse of Lisieux statue to the right of the altar. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

More than 500 people attended the final Mass on Oct. 1, the feast day of St. Thérèse of Lisieux. Masses for healing were offered for nine evenings leading up to the feast day. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor of St. Albert the Great, blessed four Sisters of the Children of Mary who brought up the gifts during the liturgy. Each evening, a basket of petitions written by the congregation was also brought forward during the presentation of the gifts. (Record Photo by Gabrielle Krumpelman)

At the conclusion of Mass, Father Michael Schultz, associate pastor, kissed a relic of St. Thérèse of Lisieux after being blessed with the relic by Father Chris Lubecke, pastor. The Mass was concelebrated by, from left, Father Martin Linebach, Father Matthew Hardesty and, not pictured, Father Shaji Joseph.

Amongst hundreds of roses, prayers for healing and various other petitions from around the Archdiocese of Louisville were placed at the foot of a statue depicting St. Thérèse of Lisieux at St. Albert the Great Church Oct. 1.

The liturgy, celebrating the feast day of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, followed a novena for healing that began Sept. 22. A Mass was offered for a different intention for healing for nine consecutive evenings at St. Albert. And each evening, the congregation placed their petitions before the saint.

The final Mass on Oct. 1 drew more than 500 worshippers. Along with the Masses, the novena included opportunities for confession, a eucharistic procession, special collections and personal blessings with a relic of the saint.