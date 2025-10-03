St. Thérèse Novena draws the devotion of people seeking healing

Amongst hundreds of roses, prayers for healing and various other petitions from around the Archdiocese of Louisville were placed at the foot of a statue depicting St. Thérèse of Lisieux at St. Albert the Great Church Oct. 1.
The liturgy, celebrating the feast day of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, followed a novena for healing that began Sept. 22. A Mass was offered for a different intention for healing for nine consecutive evenings at St. Albert. And each evening, the congregation placed their petitions before the saint.
The final Mass on Oct. 1 drew more than 500 worshippers. Along with the Masses, the novena included opportunities for confession, a eucharistic procession, special collections and personal blessings with a relic of the saint.