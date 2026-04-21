St. Serra Club of Louisville earns national recognition for effort to promote vocations

Chuck Lynch

The St. Serra Club of Louisville is one of four U.S. chapters of Serra International to receive a “Siempre Adelante” Gold Certificate Award this year. There are 191 Serra Clubs in the Serra USA Council; they are devoted to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

The award’s Spanish name, which means “always forward,” refers to the motto of St. Junipero Serra, “Always Forward, Never Back.” The saint, an 18th-century Franciscan missionary, is the patron of the club.

The award is based on an evaluation of the club — its activities, its interactions with vocation directors and the bishop, club communications and other criteria, according to an announcement from the St. Serra Club of Louisville President Chuck Lynch.

The St. Serra Club in Louisville typically meets on the first and third Mondays of each month for a lunch meeting at the Hikes Point Golden Corral.

“We almost always have outside speakers — some telling us of their vocation journies and others telling us about other archdiocesan agencies or groups,” Lynch said.

In addition to regular meetings, the club offers a monthly newsletter and several programs in collaboration with the Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office.

Annual activities include the Adopt-A-Seminarian program, Altar Server Awards for eighth graders, the Vocation Poster and Essay Contest, a luncheon for religious sisters and a seminarian send-off luncheon each August.

“We are currently working with the Vocation Office on an annual Jubilee Mass and luncheon to recognize our archdiocesan sisters, priests and brothers who are members of various orders, and particularly those celebrating special anniversaries this year of their ordination or consecration vows,” Lynch said.

“Our newest effort is to promote vocation ministries in parishes, schools and other Catholic organizations,” he added. “This will increase awareness of vocation needs; increase prayers for and affirmation of religious vocations; and encourage more young people to discern a religious vocation.”

Those interested in starting a parish or school vocation ministry or joining the club may contact Lynch at 502-442-9302 or chucklynch4782@gmail.com.



Serra International has more than 12,000 members in 500 clubs located in 30 countries, according to its website, serrainternational.org.