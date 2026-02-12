St. Paul School steps into Black History Month with interactive ‘wax museum’ led by second graders

Jackson Ray, second grader at St. Paul School, read his report on Jackie Robinson. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Eva Mitchell, left, and Reagan Huber, right, performed as “wax figures” of Mary McLeod Bethune and Katherine Johnson, respectively, while presenting their Black History Month research in the gym at St. Paul School. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Alex King, second grader at St. Paul School, researched and presented a report on Wilma Rudolph, an Olympic athlete. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Mason Bowling, left, and Dakota Osborne, second graders at St. Paul School, presented their Black History Month research as “wax figures” of Benjamin Banneker and Mae Jemison, respectively. (Record Photo by Mary-Catherine Kinslow)

Second-grade students at St. Paul School presented interactive reports on important African American historical figures and pioneers Feb. 10.

The school’s Black History Month “Wax Museum” aims to immerse students and their peers in fact-based history lessons, noted Briana Wadkins. Students, faculty and family members were invited to peruse the exhibits throughout the day. While walking through the gym, visitors could press a button next to each display, prompting the “wax figures” (eager second-graders) to present their research.

Among the historical figures featured were Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall, Oprah Winfrey, George Washington Carver and Rosa Parks.

Alex King, who portrayed Wilma Rudolph — an athlete who overcame polio and went on to represent America at the Olympics in 1956 and 1960 as a sprinter — did so with a well-researched clarity.

Jackson Ray portrayed pioneering baseball legend Jackie Robinson with apparent extensive and detailed research. In addition to his oral report, Jackson’s poster board contained timelines, quotes and a personal take on inspirational aspects of Robinson’s career.

Eva Mitchell delivered her performance as civil rights activist and black educator, Mary McLeod Bethune, with enthusiasm. She proudly held high an American flag as she waited for visitors to press her “play” button.

Briana Wadkins, who has been teaching second grade at St. Paul for two years, said students started their Black History Month projects about two to three weeks prior to presenting them. While students were expected to work on their posters, props and costumes for the event at home, Wadkins worked closely with her second graders on their speeches. Some exceeded expectations by memorizing their speeches, she said.

Principal Jennifer Burba said she has seen lasting, positive effects of the project on her own son, who participated last year. She commended St. Paul’s teachers and students on the effort and interest they pour into their Black History Month lessons.

“This project encourages student growth — not only through teaching them about history, inclusion and culture, but by allowing them to present their knowledge to others,” she said.