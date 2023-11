St. Patrick students and their parents filled bags with toiletries during an event on campus this month. The kits will go to refugee families being resettled by Catholic Charities of Louisville. (Photo Special to The Record)

St. Patrick School students collected toiletries and assembled close to 300 sanitary kits for refugees being resettled by Catholic Charities of Louisville.

Peyton Rhea visited the students and talked about the obstacles refugees face. Rhea, who serves as the agency’s parish and schools engagement coordinator, told the students that their contributions help refugee families “feel loved and safe,” according to an announcement from the school.