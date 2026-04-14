St. Meinrad will offer online open house for graduate program

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host an open house online for its graduate theology program on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Prospective students, including lay women and men and deacons, are invited to attend.

The program offers a Master of Arts in theology with various academic concentrations, such as Scripture and liturgy. Students can complete their degree in a variety of formats, including online, weekend, week-long intensive and weekday options.



Registration and detailed information about the open house are available at www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/. Those who cannot attend may schedule a personalized visit by emailing apply@saintmeinrad.edu or calling 800-MEINRAD.