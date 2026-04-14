Archdiocesan News

St. Meinrad will offer online open house for graduate program

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St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology will host an open house online for its graduate theology program on May 13 at 6:30 p.m. CDT. Prospective students, including lay women and men and deacons, are invited to attend.

The program offers a Master of Arts in theology with various academic concentrations, such as Scripture and liturgy. Students can complete their degree in a variety of formats, including online, weekend, week-long intensive and weekday options. 

Registration and detailed information about the open house are available at www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/. Those who cannot attend may schedule a personalized visit by emailing apply@saintmeinrad.edu or calling 800-MEINRAD.

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