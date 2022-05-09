The first regional gathering of Women of the Church, a Catholic leadership forum, is planned June 17 to 19 at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind.

“Women of all ages will gather to nurture their leadership roles wherever they are on their journey,” according to a news release from St. Meinrad.

Sessions will include a recorded video conversation with Kerry Alys Robinson, executive partner for global and national initiatives at Leadership Roundtable and the executive director-elect of the Opus Prize Foundation. Dr. Kimberly Baker, co-founder of Women of the Church and associate professor of patristics at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, will give an in-person presentation.

Workshops will cover the topics of “Leadership Lessons from One Woman’s Journey,” “How Purpose Changes Across Your Lifetime: Tools for Discerning Life Transitions” and “Seeking the Visible Face of God: Praying with Icons.”

The fee is $250, which includes room and meals, or $100 for commuters. Registration is now open at www.womenofthechurch.org and will be capped at 50 participants. The deadline to register is June 1.