St. Meinrad to offer a familyretreat for Jubilee Year in July

St. Meinrad Archabbey in St. Meinrad, Ind., is hosting a Jubilee Year of Hope Family Retreat from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT July 12.

The retreat will take place on the abbey’s grounds. It will include Mass, opportunities for the sacrament of reconciliation, a tour of the grounds, interactive workshops and a picnic lunch.

The event is sponsored by the Children’s Revival of Participation at Sunday Mass, an initiative of St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

The cost, including lunch and activities, is $50 per family of four and $10 for additional family members. To register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/revivalretreat or contact Kelly Gallagher, program director of the Children’s Revival project, at kgallagher@saintmeinrad.edu or 812-357-6146.