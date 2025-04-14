St. Meinrad to host polyphony workshop May 21-23

The St. Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host a workshop on liturgical music May 21-23.

The workshop will focus on liturgical polyphony composed by St. Meinrad monks. The repertoire includes close to 200 works, none of which has been taught to the general public before, according to a press release from St. Meinrad.

The workshop will be led by Benedictine Father Tobias Colgan, a composer, and Dr. Tyler Thress, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities at Mount Mary University.

The cost, which includes accommodations and meals, is $425 for a single room, $600 for a double and $175 for commuters.For more information and to register, visit www.saintmeinrad.org/news?story=15879.