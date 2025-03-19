St. Meinrad to host Cyprian Davis Lecture on March 27

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., will host the Cyprian Davis Lecture at 7 p.m. CDT March 27 in the St. Bede Theater.

Father Josh Johnson, a priest of the Diocese of Baton Rouge and host of Ascension Press’ podcast “Ask Fr. Josh,” will present “Making Disciples of All Nations.”

Father Johnson “will encourage all Catholics to recommit themselves to building a church here on earth that reflects the rich ethnic diversity of the body of Christ ‘as it is in heaven,’ ” according to a press release from St. Meinrad. “Drawing on the wisdom of Scripture, personal experiences, and the witnesses of holy men and women in the Catholic Church, Fr. Josh will remind us of our mission to draw ‘all tribes and peoples’ into the body of Christ so that our churches on earth can begin to look a lot more like … the Church in heaven.”

Benedictine Father Cyprian Davis, for whom the lecture is named, was a professor of church history at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. His book, “The History of Black Catholics in the United States,” is “regarded as the essential study of the American Black Catholic experience,” said the release.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is available at St. Bede Hall and in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, call Krista Hall at 812-357-6501 during business hours.