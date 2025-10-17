St. Meinrad names local men to Board of Overseers

The St. Meinrad Archabbey Church is seen at sunset July 29, 2025.

St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., has named five new members to its Board of Overseers, including two from the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The board advises the president-rector, Benedictine Father Denis Robinson, “on matters related to the school’s programs and performance and addresses strategic questions regarding the future of the school,” said a press release about the appointments.

Among the new members are Father Anthony Cecil Jr., pastor of St. Raphael Church and director of the Office for Youth and Young Adults. Father Cecil earned a Master of Divinity degree from St. Meinrad in 2019.

John Lueken, attorney, partner and chair of the estate planning department of Bingham Greenbaum Doll LLP in Louisville, was named an emeritus board member.