St. Mary Academy named a ‘Model Professional Learning Community’

St. Mary Academy, 11311 Saint Mary Lane, Prospect, Ky., achieved the “Model Professional Learning Community” status from Solution Tree, a national professional learning organization, on June 2.

The designation is given to schools that have implemented PLC concepts for three years or more and can demonstrate evidence of improved student learning, according to an official letter from Dr. Trevor Timmerberg, principal.

St. Mary Academy is the second school in the archdiocese to receive this distinction. St. Martha School, 2825 Klondike Lane, received the status in 2024.