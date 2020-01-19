St. Leonard School plans to close at the end of the year

After more than six decades, St. Leonard School announced Jan. 18 its intent to close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

St. Leonard, 440 Zorn Avenue, has 120 students in pre-kindergarten to grade eight. An announcement from the Archdiocese of Louisville said nearby Catholic schools will be able to accept St. Leonard’s students. School leaders will help with the transition.

Faced with declining enrollment and funding challenges for several years, the school developed a plan two years ago to offer a new educational model based on individualized learning, called a personalized learning program. The initiative also included a timeline to assess progress in enrollment growth, the announcement said.

“When we implemented our Personalized Learning Model two years ago, it included a commitment by the parish to borrow enough to cover a transition period. It also included a timeline to assess progress with the needed growth in our enrollment,” said Father Louis Meiman, pastor of St. Leonard.

“While the heroic commitment of our faculty and staff has resulted in wonderful developments for our students, we have not attracted the number of students needed by this point to continue without our debt rapidly growing and the quality of our children’s education suffering,” he said.

St. Leonard’s efforts have seen success from an educational perspective. The school’s “20% Time Project,” part of its personalized learning program, won a national award in 2018. The project provides two hours a week for middle school students to pursue group, school-wide or individual projects.

Today’s Catholic Teacher awarded the school a 2018 Innovation in Catholic Education award in the curriculum and instruction category.

St. Leonard Church and School opened in 1957. The school was initially staffed by five Ursuline Sisters of Mt. Saint Joseph and a lay music teacher.