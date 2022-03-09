St. Joseph Church in Butchertown will hold a “Celebration of the Steeples” March 20 at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the completion of a project to restore the parish’s historic twin steeples.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz, apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Louisville, will bless the steeples.

Mass in English and Spanish will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. following the blessing, and a luncheon in the parish’s cafeteria will take place afterward.

The work, which included the restoration of the steeples, repairs to the church’s stonework and roof, was completed in the fall.

Father John Burke, who has served as administrator pro tempore since December, hopes the celebration will draw not only current parishioners but also friends of the parish and those who may no longer be parishioners but have roots in the 156-year-old church, he said.