St. Joseph Children’s Home to host open house

St. Joseph Children’s Home will host “Building Forever Families,” an open house event, from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16 on its campus, 2823 Frankfort Ave.

The event, which is open to the public, will celebrate the completion of renovations to the home’s historic Crescent Hill building.

The $19.5 million project includes a renovated dining hall, therapy rooms, gymnasium and residential school for the children who live on St. Joseph’s campus, according to a news release from the home.

Participants will have the opportunity to take a self-guided tour, meet members of the staff and learn about how “we will continue serving children and communities for the next century,” said the release.

For more information, call 599-3235 or visit sjkids.org.