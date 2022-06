St. John Center, a local nonprofit that provides services to the homeless, is in need of donations. The center needs men’s crew socks sizes 6-12, washcloths and disposable razors. To contribute, donations can be delivered to the center located at 700 E. Muhammad Ali Blvd., between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Donations may also be made via Amazon by visiting the center’s wish list at https://a.co/dJQb2rP.

For more information, contact Jim Fulkerson at jfulkerson@stjohncenter.org or 398-3505.