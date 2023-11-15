St. James to present ‘Music Under the Dome’ Dec. 2

St. James Church, 1826 Edenside Dr., will present “Music Under the Dome,” Dec. 2.

The event — part of the 38th annual Bardstown Road Aglow celebration — will feature live music from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Musicians and performers will include the St. James Singers Choir and Orchestra joined by the St. James School Children’s Choir, the Louisville Trombone Ensemble, the Sacred Heart Academy Madrigal Chorus, the Bellarmine University Schola Cantorum and organists Andrew Thuita from St. Ignatius Martyr Church and Phil Hines form St. James.

The parish’s historic pipe organ will be featured throughout the evening. Refreshments will be served on the steps of the church.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, including a schedule of performers and groups, contact Hines at 451-1420, ext. 13.